Stabbing Investigation reveals juvenile suspect stabbed victim to end assault of mother

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Thursday, January 16, 2020, the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division conducted a stabbing investigation in the 3100 block of West Beauregard.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim of the stabbing, a 27-year-old San Angelo man, had been assaulting a 35-year-old woman when the woman’s juvenile son stabbed the man in an effort to end the assault on his mother.

The man was transported to Shannon Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release.

