Stabbing Investigation on West Avenue X

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Detectives with the San Angelo Police Department are conducting a stabbing investigation in the 600 block of West Avenue X.

One adult male victim was located and subsequently transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The incident was reported just after 4:00 p.m.

This is an active investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.

If you have information about the incident and want to remain anonymous, tip online at http://bit.ly/SAPDTips247 or by text: text TIP SAPD to 888777 and follow the prompts.