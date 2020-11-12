Sonora Bank appoints Bridget Carr and Lindsay Cranek to Board of Directors

Sonora, Texas (Nov. 11, 2020) – Sonora Bank announced today the appointments of Bridget Carr and Lindsay Cranek, both of San Angelo, to its board of directors for Sonora Bank and First Sonora Bancshares.

“We are pleased to welcome Bridget and Lindsay as new members on the Sonora Bank and First Sonora Bancshares Board of Directors,” said Bob Malone, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “They are well-respected across West Texas, and we are fortunate to leverage their breadth of business and community experience to enhance the services and experiences we provide our customers throughout Texas.”

Bridget Carr

Photo Courtesy: Sonora Bank

Bridget Carr is the co-owner of Bug Pest Control and Carr Clinic Auto Repair, both located in San Angelo. Prior to this she was a teacher for 12 years and coached and developed students in volleyball, basketball and track. She spent two years employed in the casino industry in Las Vegas, while she worked on a degree in Casino Management. Bridget grew up in San Angelo and is a proud graduate of Water Valley High School. She is a graduate of Angelo State University, where she obtained a degree in Agricultural Communication. Bridget has served and continues to serve on numerous trade, community and civic boards and committees. She was recently accepted into the National Pest Management Association’s Executive Leadership Program. In addition, Bridget is a professional Barrel Racer in the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association.

Lindsey Cranek

Photo Courtesy: Sonora Bank

Lindsay Cranek is a life-long West Texan. Lindsay’s breadth of experience spans across banking, accounting, manufacturing and retail. Most recently, Lindsay owned and operated JL Mercer Boot Company in San Angelo, and she currently runs a successful traveling retail business, Vaquera, while operating the family ranch. Lindsay attended Texas A&M University, where she received an Agricultural Economics degree. While there, she competed on the Texas Aggie Rodeo Team and was a member of Saddles & Sirloin. Upon graduation, she began working full time while continuing her education at Angelo State University, where she earned her master’s degree in business administration. Lindsay is a member of the Texas and Southwestern Cattleraisers Association and Texas Sheep & Goat Raisers Association; is a lifetime member of the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo; and strong supporter of the San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo, St. Ambrose Catholic Church, West Texas Rehab and West Texas Boys Ranch.

About Sonora Bank

The First National Bank of Sonora opened in 1900, only 10 years after Sonora, Texas became a town. By 1995, Sonora Bank expanded to San Angelo as a $50 million bank. Today, the Bank has more than $500 million in assets and seven locations throughout West Texas and the Hill Country, including Sonora, San Angelo, Boerne, Bulverde and Wimberley. Sonora Bank is a Texas tradition, helping generations of Texas families with their banking needs. The Sonora Bank tea m provides sound financial services in a hometown atmosphere. To learn more about the Sonora Bank difference, please visit www.sonorabank.com.

More Stories for you

• Marine Christopher Starks: If you are facing any type of adversity, don’t use that as an excuse to not be a better you.

November 11 is Veterans Day. In honor of the significance of this date, we wanted to share some veterans’ and active d…

• Army Recruiting Station inside of Sunset Mall gets new sheep statue painted by 12-year-old artist

There’s a new Army recrEWEt in town named Private Mohair San Angelo. The Army recruiting station inside of Sunset…

• Our Water: CARES act funding approved for utility bill relief

SAN ANGELO, Texas – CARES Act funding has been approved by San Angelo city council to recharge the Concho Valley…

• 256 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• Deaths top 100 as TGC Health Department confirms 3 deaths related to COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of three more patients from causes r…

• Salvation Army virtual red kettle donation drive

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Bells will be ringing as the Salvation Army gets a head start on holiday donations. This year the…