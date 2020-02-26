Social Work Bachelor’s Degree Ranked Top 10 in U.S.

The ASU Social Work Department conducts an annual summer study abroad program in Europe.

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University’s online Bachelor of Social Work (B.S.W.) degree program has been ranked among the nation’s “20 Best Online Bachelor’s in Social Work Degree Programs” for 2020 by the Grad Reports higher education resource guide.



ASU’s program ranked No. 7 in the U.S. and is the only program at a Texas college or university to make the Grad Reports rankings. The primary criteria for the rankings was the median salary of a program’s graduates at one year after graduation. Tuition costs and the median amount of debt accrued by graduates were also factored into each institution’s score.

Data sources for the rankings included the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard, the National Center for Education Statistics and school websites.

“I am extremely proud of the faculty and staff of the Social Work Department for working to ensure that students may have access to an affordable, convenient and quality social work education, no matter where they may live or work, or their life circumstances,” said Dr. Thomas Starkey, department chair. “This achievement would also not be possible without the support and commitment of the ASU administration.”

Angelo State’s B.S.W. degree program is offered through the Department of Social Work and can be completed either online or on campus. It is accredited by the Council on Social Work Education (CSWE).

In August 2019, ASU signed an agreement with San Antonio College to form the Social Work Direct Path program that allows students who earn an associate degree in social work at SAC to transfer their credits to ASU and complete a B.S.W. degree online. SAC students who transfer to ASU with at least a 2.5 GPA will also receive Carr Transfer Scholarships to help pay their tuition.

