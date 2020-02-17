Breaking News
Soap-opera star Eric Braeden held book signing at Eggemeyer’s general store

Soap-opera star Eric Braeden from the young and the restless came to San Angelo for a book signing at Eggemeyer’s general store Saturday afternoon.

Braeden is best known for his role as Victor Newman for over 40 years on the longtime show. The name of the book he was signing is called “I’ll be damned, how my young and restless life led me to America’s number one Daytime Drama.”

Hundreds of fans from across the nation waited in line to get their books signed by the icon. His book appeared on the Publisher’s Weekly and Canadian Bestseller List.

“It’s neat to see Texas which is a huge state, all come into this one, small big town.” Actress Summer Jones said. “So it’s pretty neat to see Eric make such a big impact.”

For more information regarding his latest book, check out the Eric Braeden website.

