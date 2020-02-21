Connie Whitman and her dog Blair with the Snake-Proofing Clinic talks with Kristen about to help keep our dogs safe from venomous snakes.

Offered by the Lonesome Dove Hunting Retriever Club. This is another form of protection against venomous snakes. Yearly rattlesnake vaccinations are also recommended. $40 per dog; multiple dog discounts ($70 for two dogs). Pre-registration is REQUIRED by email or phone call. All dog are welcome over the age of 6 months.

If you go, the Snake-Proofing Clinic is held on Saturday, March 28th at the 4-H Building in San Angelo, next to the Animal Shelter. For more information, call 325-234-9250 or 325-642-4539 or email gandgmitch@aol.com

More Stories for you

• Producers Livestock Auction Report for Friday, February 21st

Charley Christensen with Producers Livestock Auction Company has the latest local, regional, and national agricultural…

• Bus Stop Forecast for Friday, February 21st

You’ll need your jacket as you head out the door this morning with temperatures in the low-to-mid 30s at drop off. For…

• Glenmore Elementary School families gather for a night of fun and fitness

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Glenmore Elementary School families gathered for a night of fun and fitness at the school Thursday…

• Children learn “Music in Literature” at local bookstore

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo children had the chance to learn music through literature Thursday morning at a local…

• Mayor Gunter to read highly anticipated children’s book exclusive to H-E-B retailers on Friday

On Friday, H-E-B becomes the exclusive retailer for the launch of one of the most highly anticipated children’s books t…

• Selena fans get ready to “Baila Esta Cumbia” when 2020 special edition cups hit shelves

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Selena fans, rejoice! A new line of limited edition commemorative cups is being rolled out by…