“Smokey Bear Campfire 101” at the San Angelo State Park

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On the first day of Spring Break, lots of San Angelo students enjoyed a day at the San Angelo State Park.

One of today’s events at the State Park included a lesson for students about fire safety and how to start a campfire.

“Smokey Bear Campfire 101” was sponsored by the State Park and the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Studies show that students who learn about the outdoors and nature at an early age tend to remember and share with friends. That’s important because 9/10 wildfires are caused by human error.

“Studies show that the younger you get the kids outdoors and teach them the importance of nature, they’ll take that on with them later in life and teach future generations as well. It’s just continuing that legacy with parents bringing their kids down, then them sharing it with their friends and then bringing it up as they get older to share down and pass along,” said Robyn Griffith and Bonnie Wallace, who coordinated the program.

