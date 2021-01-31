Small businesses hold fundraiser for Express Donuts rebuild

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Express Donuts and Kolaches on Sherwood was badly damaged after a drunk driver struck their building recently. On January 30, 2021 fellow small business owner Shaylen Ascol of Lifted Smoke and Vape teamed up with The Crazy Fruit to host a fundraiser. Express Donuts owner Van Newman was extraordinarily grateful, even providing baked goods for the fundraiser.

“It means a lot you know,” said Newman. “Small businesses helping each other, you know, […] we know it’s a great community but you don’t know how great it is until something like this one affects you directly. Seeing everybody come together and you know team up and trying to get this back going. It means everything.”

The fundraiser ran until midnight, raising $1,070, which Lifted Smoke and Vape matched resulting in a total of $2,140 raised. While this will certainly help, there are more steps to be taken, especially for a business that’s been feeling the impact of the ongoing pandemic from the start.