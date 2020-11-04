Small businesses can apply to receive funds from the Concho Valley Council of Governments

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Concho Valley Council of Governments Economic Development District is actively taking applications for their Revolving Loan Fund.

This opportunity is open to small private businesses in Tom Green County. All interested businesses are encouraged to apply even if they have been turned down somewhere else or not sure if they qualify. These loan funds can be used for working capital, machinery, equipment, building and land. There are low interest loans with no application fee nor administrative fees.

The Concho Valley Council of Governments is a voluntary organization of local governments to

foster a cooperative effort in resolving problems, policies, and plans that are common and

regional. The Economic Development District serves 13 counties with planning, grant search,

grant writing, business development, and technical assistance.

The information above is courtesy of the Concho Valley Council of Governments.