SAN ANGELO, Texas – The large employer in Tom Green County who has tested their workforce for COVID- 19 is Rambler Solar Project. The project is being built by Signal Energy, a solar constructor. The company does not have a local headquarters.
The site has been cooperating with the City of San Angelo and Tom Green County Health Department. Out of an abundance of caution, the site partnered with a third party, licensed health care provider, to offer COVID-19 testing for all onsite employees and contractors. Testing is an important part of helping ensure the health of our employees and give peace of mind to the communities where these employees work.
Last week the site decided to conduct a health and safety stand down in order to allow time to test all employees. All employees have been instructed to stay home until negative test results are received. The site is working to keep public health officials and the City of San Angelo updated, while they continue to follow their health and safety policy – based on CDC standards.
Visit their website at http://www.signalenergy.com. For any questions, please contact Signal Energy.
Signal Energy comes forward as the large employer who recently tested their workforce for COVID-19
