Signal Energy comes forward as the large employer who recently tested their workforce for COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, Texas - The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green county.

As of 2:00 p.m. May 2, 2020, there are 22 new cases of COVID-19 that were confirmed by the Health Department. Please note that 19 of the 22 came from one large employer who chose to have their entire workforce tested. The Health Department does not have demographic information on most of the 19 cases, as of now, but will report more information if and when they receive it. Because of this, the demographic information throughout the first page will not add up to the total number of cases.