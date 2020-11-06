Photo Courtesy: Tommie Mosley

SAN ANGELO, Texas – There still time to sign up and tryout for The U Squad, the Anti-bullying Hip Hop Dance Squad.

Tryouts for The U Squad are being held on Wednesdays at the Southside Recreation Center at 2750 Ben Ficklin Road at 6pm to 8pm. They are actively recruiting Boys & Girls within the ages of 8 to 18 years of age to help spread the word that “Bullying has to stop, join us by Standing up and Speaking out to stop Bullying”

A Statement from Tommie Mosley about The U Squad “The U Squad is an anti bully dance team of kids teaching kids the importance of bullying and the effects it has on other kids lives as well as themselves we do this through entertainment to keep kids interested as we teach and tell our stories of how bullying can impact a kids life”.

For more information on The U Squad, you can contact Tommie Mosley at 325-300-0867