Sierra Vista United Methodist Church offers case management training to help tornado victims

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Last May, over 40 homes were damaged by the tornadoes that hit the Bradford and Dove Creek areas. Still today, there are several residents without a home and in the process of recovery.

“People tend to forget that there are people out there still suffering,” said Nikki Leaverton, the Disaster Recovery Director for the United Methodist Church.

To this day, nearly 20 families affected by the tornadoes that swept across the Bradford and Dove Creek areas in May are still in need of recovery assistance.

This week, the Rio Texas Conference of the United Methodist Church is hosting a 2-day case management training for community volunteers who will be working to help those affected by the storms. The training was brought to San Angelo by the Sierra Vista United Methodist Church.

“If you need to get connected, if you have damage or were impacted and nothing’s been done or if you’re stuck with insurance and don’t know how to navigate that process, these people are being trained so they can help you do that,” added Leaverton.

Once the training is complete, volunteers will be contacting families affected to help them with recovery and they will be working with those families for the next 6 to 12 months.

“You get to walk through and take them to one of their best days. In that moment when the recovery is complete and you get to celebrate them moving back into their home or one of the other pieces of recovery, that’s the take away,” continued Leaverton.

Volunteers interested in learning about case management are required to attend both days of the training. However, Sierra Vista United Methodist Church has said that if there is enough interest from the community, they are wiling to bring together another case management training to San Angelo. Anyone interested should contact Senior Pastor Stan Whites.