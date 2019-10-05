Sierra Vista United Methodist Church holds annual Harvest Festival

SAN ANGELO, TX – Sierra Vista United Methodist Church, on the South end of San Angelo, held their annual Harvest Festival Saturday, October 5. For 32 straight years the church has welcomed the community for activities, baked goods and festivities.

“We’ve been doing it for 30 plus years,” said Madison Woehl, the Harvest Festival Chair. “Each year I think we’ve added a little something. We’ve never had a lack of people come in; we feed 300 to 500 people.”

All proceeds each year go exclusively to local nonprofits. This year those include the Children’s Advocacy Center, Meals for the Elderly, Rainbow Closet and the Women’s and Children’s Shelter.