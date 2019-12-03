Shortage drives Christmas tree prices higher

The shortage is due to the recession that happened over ten years ago

CHRISTOVAL, Texas — You may be paying more for your live Christmas tree this year thanks to a shortage created more than ten years ago.

“We’ve always had real trees. Even before we owned the Christmas tree farm. It’s a family tradition. We’ve always had a real tree,” said Shawn Uptergrove, Owner of the Concho Christmas Tree Farm in Christoval, Texas.

7 years ago, Shawn Uptergrove took over the Concho Christmas Tree Farm.

According to Uptergrove, over the last few years (nationwide) there’s been a Christmas tree shortage. This is due to the recession that happened over ten years ago.

“Roughly around ’07 and ’08, there was the recession. Christmas tree sales went down so they planted less,” explained Uptergrove.

Even though the recession happened years ago, because it takes so long for Christmas trees to grow enough to be sold, the results of that recession are being seen now across the country.

According to Uptergrove, the shortage hasn’t affected his Christmas tree farm’s supply. The farm has grown a steady number of Afghan trees over the years. However, the nationwide shortage is resulting in higher prices this year on the popular Fraser Fir trees, which the farm receives from North Carolina.

“We’ve been very consistent on our sales. We sell anywhere from 100-120 trees. Since I grow trees and bring them in, it’s somewhat muted. The trees that I bring in, since there’s a shortage, the price increased. That’s just the law of supply and demand. However, I was able to get everything I needed for our sales,” added Uptergrove.

At this time, there are nearly 2,000 trees on the 10-acre farm, which Uptergrove says is enough to supply the demand in the Concho Valley.

“There should be enough trees. If you want a tree, you should be able to get one. There’ll be an increase in price but that’s just the market,” said Uptergrove.

The Concho Christmas Tree Farm is located at 22310 Toe Nail Trail in Christoval, Texas. The farm is open daily through December 21st this year. Activities at the farm include: Choose & Cut Trees, Pre-Cut Trees, Gift Shop, Hay Rides and more. Click here for more information on the farm.