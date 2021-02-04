Shop Across Texas 2021 Best Stores List Released

DALLAS, Texas– Seven San Angelo stores were awarded top status in the ShopAcrossTexas.com annual Best Store List. The full list was revealed to the public last week via ShopAcrossTexas.com. This all-star lineup included stores ranging from trendy college retail to home décor.

Best Stores in San Angelo include:

Concho Confetti, Grigsby’s, Holland’s Fine Jewelry, Legend Jewelers, M.L. Leddy’s, Eggemeyer’s General Store and The Roost Boutique

In addition to the Best Stores List, a few additional statewide lists were announced.

San Angelo stores were selected for the following categories:

M.L. Leddy’s – Best of the Best and Best Western Wear

Eggemeyer’s General Store – Best One-of-a-Kind Stores

Notably, each of the San Angelo stores named to the list is locally owned. ShopAcrossTexas.com and its annual Best Store list are an excellent resource for Texans and tourists alike who are looking to “shop local” and support small businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ShopAcrossTexas.com shares the best places to shop, dine, stay and play across the Lone Star State and it’s visitors look at more than 3.2 million pages every year. Some of the most popular features on the site include editor-curated gift guides ranging from bridal to holiday to uniquely “Texas” gifts.

*The information above is courtesy of the San Angelo Convention and Visitors Bureau.