Shannon Rehabilitation Hospital to host hiring event for clinical and non-clinical positions

SAN ANGELO, Texas, Dec. 2, 2020 – In preparation for the expected March 2021 opening of Shannon Rehabilitation Hospital, an affiliate of Encompass Health, hospital leadership will host a hiring event on Wednesday, Dec. 16. The first event session will occur from 8–11 a.m. and the second session will be held from 3-7 p.m. The event will be held at the McNease Convention Center located at 501 Rio Concho Drive.

Out of an abundance of concern regarding the situation with COVID-19, the event space and schedule will be modified to facilitate a more personal one-on-one or limited small group sessions, which still comply with the CDC’s recommendations to limit group settings and maintain a social distance of six feet.

Attendees will learn about the new rehabilitation hospital, job opportunities, benefits, and will have the opportunity to sit down with hospital leadership for an interview. Interested applicants should bring copies of their resumes to the event and RSVP in advance to ehc.careers/sanangelohiring.

The team will be filling a variety of clinical and non-clinical positions including:

· registered nurses · physical therapists · nutrition services manager · nursing supervisors · occupational therapists · housekeeping/floor techs · charge nurses · physical therapy assistants · maintenance · nurse tech/CNA · occupational therapist assistants · accounting · case managers · clinical marketing liaisons · nutrition aides · dietitians · speech-language pathologists · cooks · patient care assistants · administration roles

“In the inpatient rehabilitation setting, employees get to play a vital role in making a difference in the lives of our patients after they have experienced a debilitating illness or injury,” said Tracie Watkins, CEO of Shannon Rehabilitation Hospital. “We look forward to creating a rewarding culture and a talented team that will work together to provide high-quality rehabilitative care and help our patients reach their highest levels of independence.”

Shannon Rehabilitation Hospital, a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital, is currently under construction at 6102 Appaloosa Trail in San Angelo. The hospital will serve patients recovering from conditions such as strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations, complex orthopedic conditions and cardiac and pulmonary conditions.

Learn more at www.encompasshealth.com/locations/sanangelorehab.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 137 hospitals, 242 home health locations, and 83 hospice locations in 39 states and Puerto Rico, the Company is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective, integrated care across the healthcare continuum. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter and Facebook.

Courtesy: Shannon Rehabilitation Hospital an affiliate of Encompass Health

