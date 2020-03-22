Shannon Medical Center to begin efforts to be better equipped in the event of COVID-19 diagnoses

SAN ANGELO, Texas – An official statement has been released by Shannon Medical Center and Shannon Clinic in regards to conserving medical supplies in the event that they must treat patients for COVID-19.

Please read the official statement below.

Shannon Medical Center and Shannon Clinic have determined, in the best interest of our patients and staff during the growing COVID-19 pandemic, to postpone all non-essential surgeries and visits. This decision allows us to prioritize urgent and emergency visits and procedures while preserving staff, personal protective equipment and patient care supplies and further expanding patient and staff safety during this pandemic.

This change will be effective beginning Tuesday, March 24. This decision aligns with the recommendations issued by The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) and is a critically important step in limiting the spread of COVID-19.

Providers will be contacting patients with upcoming appointments and procedures. To ensure patients’ immediate needs are met, clinic providers will continue to provide care via telephone, telemedicine or in-person depending on each patient’s individual situation.

For more information about COVID-19 screening and testing or services at Shannon, please contact:

· Shannon COVID-19 hotline: 844-6-SHANNON (844-674-2666)

· Shannon COVID-19 Information page

· The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website

· The Texas Department of State Health Services website