Paulette Schelle with the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley stops by to talk with Kristen about their collaboration with the San Angelo Symphony Guild known as Art, Music, & Recovery (ARM).

The Symphony Guild and the Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley (ADACCV) are thrilled to announce an exciting new collaboration- Art, Music & Recovery (ARM). Members of the Symphony Guild, the art community and those supporting recovery initiatives in the Concho Valley will come together Saturday, January 11th and create “music guided art” for ADACCV’s new Journey Recovery Center.