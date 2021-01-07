Sgt. Justin Baker: Discuss safety-related topics with your children so they will be prepared

“Try to be as involved as possible.”

Sgt. Justin Baker with the Texas Department of Public Safety says, the first line of defense when it comes to protecting children is found at home.

While it may be a difficult conversation between parents and children, human trafficking should be addressed.

“First of all you need to discuss these topics. What would you do? Discuss scenarios with your children. If there’s a case that is public that has happened, you need to sit down and let the review it, read it and get their opinion on it. Because you want them to think about it just as much as you are thinking about it to protect them,” Sgt. Baker said.

Another tip for parents and guardians is to not only be involved, but ask more questions about every aspect of your child’s life.

“When it comes to new friendships, going to people’s homes, you need to be asking questions. Who are they? Where do they live? Who else lives there? How late are you going to be staying out? Then do follow ups,” Sgt. Baker said.

While it might feel like an interrogation, open communication is better than hindsight.

“It’s always better to ask the question, where are you going? Why are you doing this? Than to ask the question, why did this happen to us? You’ve got to ask the questions, you’ve got to be involved, you’ve got to be the difference in your child’s life. And the predator is going to be working twice as hard, really, honestly twice as hard to hurt your child, hurt your loved one. You’ve got to do everything you can to equal that effort to protect your child and your loved one,” Sgt. Baker said.