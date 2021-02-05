Seven San Angelo Stores named Best Stores in Texas

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Seven San Angelo stores were awarded top status in the ShopAcrossTexas.com

annual Best Store List. The full list was revealed to the public last week via ShopAcrossTexas.com. This all-star lineup included stores ranging from trendy college retail to home décor.

Best Stores in San Angelo include:



Concho Confetti, Grigsby’s, Holland’s Fine Jewelry, Legend Jewelers, M.L. Leddy’s,

Eggemeyer’s General Store and The Roost Boutique

In addition to the Best Stores List, a few additional statewide lists were announced.

San Angelo stores were selected for the following categories:

• M.L. Leddy’s – Best of the Best and Best Western Wear

• Eggemeyer’s General Store – Best One-of-a-Kind Stores

Notably, each of the San Angelo stores named to the list is locally owned.ShopAcrossTexas.com and its annual Best Store list are an excellent resource for Texans and tourists alike who are looking to “shop local” and support small businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

View the complete San Angelo 2021 Best Stores List here.

Courtesy: Discover San Angelo