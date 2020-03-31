Señor Changs now offering online grocery orders and delivery

SAN ANGELO, TX – Many businesses are changing up their day-to-day practices amid the Corona crisis. One such business locally is Señor Changs, which began running an online grocery store to help those in the community encountering supply shortages.

“Some of the things we’ve done differently obviously is we’ve closed down our dining room like we were required to,” said Adrian Soto, owner of Señor Changs We’re not allowing anybody to come through the inside doors. Everything’s going through the drive thru. But we’ve also put in place a delivery service which is Chang’s Grocer.”

Señor Changs, at the corner of W. Freeland Ave. and N. Van Buren St., has successfully shifted gears in response of the Corona crisis. This new online grocery delivery service has not only helped customers but has also enabled chains to nearly double their staff.

“It has enabled us to hire a couple of people who were unemployed or furloughed and fill those spots and also will help with the shortages in the groceries, we got all we got all the major items in that I believe that been lacking out there,” continues Soto. “Right on your doorstep where you don’t have to have any interaction; if the orders are placed before 2 p.m. the delivery arrives between 5:30 and 7:30 the same day. If it’s after 2 p.m. we’ll deliver the following day as well, same time, we call you and let you know when we’re one hour away.”

The grocery service, found online at ChangsGrocer.com, has a collection of items and offers same day and next day delivery. Among the items available are eggs, rice, flour and toilet paper.