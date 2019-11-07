“Seniors Still Believe” campaign spreads the Christmas cheer to Concho Valley seniors

SAN ANGELO, Texas — This year’s Christmas tree for Meals for the Elderly’s “Seniors Still Believe” campaign is up at Sunset Mall.

“This one says Sarah. She wants a robe and a full-size blanket. They’re very minimalistic, basic items that you and I take for granted. They make them happy. We want to make sure all of our seniors have a gift to unwrap on Christmas Day,” said Dannielle Dunagan, Marketing & Event Director for Meals for the Elderly.

The tree holds ornaments with seniors’ Christmas wish lists, and stocking stuffers.

“This is a stocking stuffer. You can buy a broad spectrum of items our seniors always need and want. We can add that to these gifts if we need to. If you don’t want to buy for a specific person, you can buy a broader item,” explained Dunagan as she held up a stocking stuffer ornament.

Blankets and heaters are among some of the items that would make a senior’s Christmas.

“Blankets are a big thing. We’re in short supply of heaters. Even though it’s not generally a cold winter, the evenings do drop down. Heaters, blankets, house slippers, robes, anything of that nature,” added Dunagan.

For ten years now, Meals for the Elderly has organized the “Seniors Still Believe” campaign over the holidays.

This holiday season, over 700 seniors throughout the Concho Valley that receive services from Meals for the Elderly will receive a Christmas gift.

“They get excited. A lot of our seniors don’t have anyone that lives here. Our volunteers are the only ones they have contact with all day. You can imagine when Christmas comes around and that’s the gift they receive that year, they’re very excited,” continued Dunagan.

Those who want to help can pick up ornaments off the tree near Kay Jewelers at Sunset Mall. Then, they can simply drop off the ornament (along with the unwrapped gift) at:

Barbed Wire & Roses at the mall (located in Sunset Mall, next to Buckle)

(located in Sunset Mall, next to Buckle) Meals For The Elderly office (310 E. Houston Harte)

(310 E. Houston Harte) Johnson’s Funeral Home (435 W. Beauregard)

All gifts must be dropped off by December 6th.