“Seniors for Seniors” program proves love has no age limit

Older pets are much easier to care for and make great companions for seniors

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Animal Shelter is once again completely full. During “National Adopt a Senior Pet Month,” seniors can adopt adult pets free of charge.

“Senior pets understand senior-to-senior connections, so they’re that great companion that senior is looking for as well,” said Tori Rubio, Administrative Assistant for Concho Valley PAWS.

There are over 400 dogs and cats currently housed at the San Animal Animal Shelter. A number of these are seniors who are often times overlooked.

“A lot of people want to come in for those little young pups,” explained Rubio.

In an effort to adopt out some of the senior pets at the shelter, Concho Valley PAWS is offering the “Seniors for Seniors” program through the month of November. Eligible seniors can adopt a pet for FREE.

“For the month, if you’re a senior 55 or older and you’re looking to adopt a pet that is 5 years or older, the adoption fee can be at no cost with an approved application,” added Rubio.

According to Rubio, older pets are much easier to care for and make great companions for seniors.

“They don’t have that chewing puppy stage. You don’t have to worry about teething. They’re more calm and are full grown, so you won’t have any surprise size changes or temperament changes,” continued Rubio.

Many of them have been at the shelter for over a year — waiting for their golden home.

“They’ve been up here at the shelter and getting up there in years. We always like to hear people wanting to come in and give them that good, final home,” said Rubio.

The San Angelo Animal Shelter is located at 3142 US-67. They are open Mon. – Fri. from 10:00am – 6:00pm.

Concho Valley PAWS is having a pet adoption event on Saturday, November 23rd. The event is from 1:00pm – 4:00pm at the San Angelo Animal Shelter. Adoption fees will be waived for those who are eligible.