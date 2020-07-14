Send-A-Smile program created to bring cheer, encouragement to residents of San Angelo State Supported Living Center

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The staff at the San Angelo State Supported Living Center is inviting the public to help their residents in a simple, no-contact way.

They would like citizens to send cards to their residents who have been in quarantine since mid-March. The staff says all letters, cards, or drawings are welcome but there are a few guidelines.

Guidelines are also listed on the flyer below:

Keep the messages simple and generic

Do not include any personal information from the sender.

Sign note with your first name, no last names.

Cards can be in original envelope, please do not put a name on the outside envelope.

In May, we reported about the Volunteer Service Council delivering food to residents and staff to cheer them up. However, officials say, more encouragement is needed for the residents.

If you have any questions or have a large bundle of cards, you are encouraged to email Andrea Souflee at andrea.souflee@hhsc.state.tx.us or, you can message their Facebook page.