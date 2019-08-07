Sen. Charles Perry speaks at town hall meeting organized by the San Angelo NAACP

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas Senator Charles Perry attended a town hall meeting put together by the San Angelo NAACP this evening.

The meeting took place at the Ministerial Alliance, located at 1100 Martin Luther King Dr.

Senator Perry addressed the constituents in attendance and answered questions they had about the last legislative session, gun laws, border security and race relations in the community and the state of Texas.

“We had questions about race. It’s inherently in that discussion and we should not run from that, we should have a conversation about it. I hope people leave with a broader perspective and they find that we’re real people, trying to solve hard and real problems,” said Senator Perry.

San Angelo NAACP President, Shirley Spears, said that she hopes Senator Perry and the organization begin to form a closer relationship following the town hall meeting.