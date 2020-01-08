Second Juvenile Arrested in Connection to Shooting of 14-year-old San Angelo Teen

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Investigators with the San Angelo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division have arrested a 14-year-old male in connection to the shooting of a 14–year-old male in the 1600 block of Volney Street on January 6, 2020. The teen has been charged with Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon.

This is the second arrest since another male juvenile, age 16, was apprehended on Monday, January 6, 2020.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released when it becomes available.

Courtesy: San Angelo Police Department