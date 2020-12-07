Second annual Christmas in the Park kicks off

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The notes of Christmas carols are floating through downtown out of Heritage Park through December 23. The park has reached out to private schools, businesses and civic organizations to come to carol and listen at the park. One such group is the San Angelo Symphony Ambassadors.

“With everything going on in our country obviously we’re all so separated from each other,” said Natalie Dragt, Pubic Relations with the San Angelo Symphony Ambassadors. “So getting together at little events like this when we can especially at a nice park like this in our town, it makes everything so much more special especially in this time of year where we’re trying to gather with our friends and our family.”

This series of events is aimed at bringing a sense of connection and normalcy back to the San Angelo community during the holidays. Organizers say this and other events, like the Concho Christmas Light Tour is a huge part of that effort.

“It seemed like life had come back when I saw those lights,” said Candis Hicks, Historical and Educational Curator for Heritage Park. “The same thing is true here that we hope that people will feel safe because of the room we have, the singers will be all spread out, it’s outdoors. We follow all safety protocols laid out by the CDC, and we’ve done that with the field trips that have come. The few we’ve got to have and they are slowly returning.”

To learn more about events at Heritage Park or to sign up to sing, email heritageparksanangelo@gmail.com. To learn more abut the San Angelo Symphony Ambassadors program visit the San Angelo Symphony webpage.