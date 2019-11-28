Season of Giving: San Angelo man feeds those who don’t have a place to go this Thanksgiving

SAN ANGELO, Texas — During this season of giving, one San Angelo man is giving free Thanksgiving meals to people who don’t have anywhere to go.

“When I bought this trailer two years ago, that was one of my deals. I said I was gonna give back to the community this way,” said Jessie Noriega.

Last Thanksgiving, Jessie Noriega fed over 200 homeless people.

“It started out last year as a meal for the homeless. This year I’m making it for anybody who needs a place to go,” explained Jessie.

The owner of the “El Burro Loco” food truck said he noticed there were many people in San Angelo that didn’t have somewhere to go during the holidays — including military personnel and oilfield workers.

This year, Jessie and his family wanted to cook for — and break bread with — those who needed a place to go.

“My family will be there, sitting with them, eating and serving anyone who comes in,” added Jessie.

Meals will be served on Thanksgiving Day from 11:00am until 4:00pm at the “Neighbors Cafe” inside Rust Street Ministries (near Fort Concho). The Noriega is prepping to serve 400 people.

“We’ve got turkey, ham, potatoes, vegetables, fruit salad, pecan pie. The whole deal,” continued Jessie.

According to Jessie, he wouldn’t be able to fulfill this act of giving without the help from Rust Street Ministries (who provided the venue) and the support of his customers,…

“All of my customers that put money on my little blessing jar, all that money went towards this,” added Jessie.

…and he’s just giving back to a community that has given him so much.

“You never know when you’re gonna be in need. Today it may be them, tomorrow it may be me. It’s something God put in my heart,” said Jessie.