Search Committee named for Next Angelo State University President

A nine-member committee will help identify candidates to be the next president of Angelo State University.

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Texas Tech University System Board of Regents and Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., named a search committee today to assist in finding the next president of Angelo State University.

“Angelo State University is a wonderful higher education institution on the rise,” Mitchell said. “There are countless thriving and exceptional programs at the university, and we look forward to finding a leader who can further build upon its strong momentum. Angelo State’s rich history, unique traditions and upward trajectory are factors that make this an attractive position for its next great leader.”

The nine-member committee is chaired by Mickey L. Long, former chairman and current member of the TTU System Board of Regents. Long, a 1976 graduate and Distinguished Alumnus of Angelo State University, has spent more than 35 years in the oil and gas industry and has served the university and System in many capacities, including as past chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Carr Scholarship Foundation and member of the Angelo State University Alumni Foundation.

“I take immense pride in the honor of leading the search committee for the president of Angelo State University,” Long said. “As a proud alumnus of ASU, and representing the Board of Regents, I am confident that our committee will take a diligent approach to identify a visionary leader who embodies the values and culture of the Ram Family. Our committee includes successful and dedicated leaders from the university and San Angelo community, in addition to steadfast supporters and stakeholders of ASU. I appreciate the commitment of this tremendous group that will guide us in helping find Angelo State’s next president.”

The search committee, which includes representation from multiple ASU and TTU System constituencies including regents, faculty, deans, donors, alumni, administrators and community members, will begin its work immediately. Other members of the search committee are:

Jamie Akin – Vice President for Development and Alumni Relations, Angelo State University; Angelo State University alumna; San Angelo

Vice President for Development and Alumni Relations, Angelo State University; Angelo State University alumna; San Angelo Kendra Burris – Deputy Chancellor, Office of the Chancellor, Texas Tech University System; Lubbock

– Deputy Chancellor, Office of the Chancellor, Texas Tech University System; Lubbock Joe Henderson – Former president of Porter Henderson Implement Company; Angelo State University alumnus; San Angelo

– Former president of Porter Henderson Implement Company; Angelo State University alumnus; San Angelo Crystal Kreitler – Associate Professor, Department of Psychology and Sociology; President, Faculty Senate, Angelo State University; San Angelo

– Associate Professor, Department of Psychology and Sociology; President, Faculty Senate, Angelo State University; San Angelo Jean Ann LeGrand – Chairman Emeritus, Angelo State University Alumni Association; Supporter and board member of the ASU Foundation and Angelo State Athletic Foundation; Angelo State University alumna; San Angelo

– Chairman Emeritus, Angelo State University Alumni Association; Supporter and board member of the ASU Foundation and Angelo State Athletic Foundation; Angelo State University alumna; San Angelo Alvin New – Partner, BNB Ventures; Owner, 4N Ranches; Board of Director, Texas Tech Foundation; Angelo State University alumnus; San Angelo

– Partner, BNB Ventures; Owner, 4N Ranches; Board of Director, Texas Tech Foundation; Angelo State University alumnus; San Angelo John Steinmetz – member of the TTU System Board of Regents; CEO of Vista Bank; Dallas

– member of the TTU System Board of Regents; CEO of Vista Bank; Dallas Paul Swets – Dean and Professor, College of Science and Engineering, Angelo State University; San Angelo

A national search will be conducted for the next Angelo State University president. The committee will help identify potential candidates, assist with initial screenings and ensure their respective constituency groups are kept updated on the progress of the search. Candidate recommendations will be forwarded to the chancellor and the board. The chancellor will provide a recommendation to the Board of Regents, who will make a final appointment.

Angie Wright is serving as the interim president of Angelo State University until the search for a new president has been completed. Wright, a graduate of ASU, has been a member of the Ram Family community for more than three decades. She has been vice president for finance and administration since 2014.

Angelo State University, a member of the Texas Tech University System, is a vibrant campus community of over 10,500 students. Known as the Ram Fam, that campus community includes students from 224 counties across Texas, 25 states and 15 countries, as well as nearly 1,000 faculty and staff members.

Known for its diversity, Angelo State has been designated a Hispanic Serving Institution by the U.S. Department of Education since 2010. ASU has also been named a 2019-20 College of Distinction, and has been listed by The Princeton Review as one of the nation’s “Best Colleges” and by G.I. Jobs magazine as a “Military Friendly School” every year since 2010. The Chronicle of Higher Education has also annually named ASU a “Great College to Work For” since 2015.

Angelo State offers over 100 majors and concentrations through six academic colleges, providing educational opportunities that prepare students for successful careers or entry into graduate and professional schools. ASU also boasts an unparalleled Honors Program and Center for International Studies, giving students further opportunities to expand their education through research and study abroad. With a 19:1 student-to-faculty ratio, ASU students also have ultimate access to award-winning faculty. A Multicultural Center, Freshman College and VETS Center support first-generation, first-year and military/veteran students as they transition to college life.

Another major attraction for many students is Angelo State’s financial aid offerings, which have been ranked the best at a Texas public university. That financial aid is highlighted by the Carr Academic Scholarship Program that boasts one of the largest endowments at a U.S. regional university and provides annual awards of $1,000 to $18,000 to nearly 40% of ASU students. Overall, about 85% of ASU students receive some form of financial aid.

In addition to excellent academics, Angelo State offers students a multitude of opportunities for individual growth and social engagement. Student organizations, fraternities and sororities, intramural/club sports, and numerous campus events and activities ensure that students can pursue their personal interests, enhance their social and cultural understanding, and enjoy their time as part of the Ram Fam. On-campus students live in award-winning modern residence halls, and all ASU students enjoy a state-of-the-art library, nationally recognized university center, student fitness center, intramurals complex and lake house recreation facility.

Angelo State student-athletes compete for the Rams and Rambelles in 15 intercollegiate sports. ASU teams compete in NCAA Division II and the Lone Star Conference, and ASU boasts some of the finest athletic facilities in all of Division II. Angelo State athletic teams have won four total national championships, and have claimed 18 Lone Star Conference titles since 2016-17.

Founded as San Angelo College in 1928, ASU has a long and storied history. Continuing in that tradition, Angelo State offers students the complete college experience in a Ram Fam campus community that takes a personal interest in their success throughout their journey from admission to graduation.

Courtesy: ASU Office of Communications and Marketing

