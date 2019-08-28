SAN ANGELO, Texas – Concho Valley school faculty, law enforcement and mental health professionals attended the all-day School Threat Assessment Workshop, at the Region 15 Education Service Center.

The program is put on by the state of Texas, in regards to students from preschool to 12th grade. The goal is to help teachers identify which students might be on the pathway to violence and they are given tools prevent it. Instead of waiting for students to cause trouble, they are taught to look for warning signs and behavioral patterns that could be telling of danger. They also aim to find ways to help those students.

“This is the most effective way that we can prevent violence in our schools. All of the other methodology, takes a long time to get in place and this one is something that will happen almost immediately,” explained Dr. Jeff Pollard, who is an Adjunct Professor at George Mason University.

The methods taught at this workshop do not require extra funds or advanced technology.