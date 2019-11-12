School and Offices Delays and Closings throughout the Concho Valley for Tuesday, November 12th

UPDATE: Claudia Creative Childcare has a delayed start and will begin at 10:00am. The Update below.

The following are the all the other School delays we received, including Mosaic Redwine Childcare. The list is also provided below the video as well as today’s Bus Stop Forecast.

Because of the inclement weather overnight — schools and offices across the Concho Valley will have a delayed start this morning.

Ambleside — 10 a.m. start

Angelo Catholic Church — 10 a.m. start

Angelo state University — 10 a.m. start

Ballinger ISD – starts at 10:00am, Buses 2 hours late

Brady ISD – delayed 2 hours

Christoval ISD – delayed 2 hours

CONCHO VALLEY TRANSIT DISTRICT – delayed 2 hours

Concho Educators Federal Credit Union — delayed 2 hours: drive-ups open at 9:30 and lobbys at 10:00 a.m.

Cornerstone Christian — 10:00am start

Eden ISD — 10:00am start

Goodfellow AFB – 9:30 for non-mission essential personnel

Grace Temple – delayed 3 hours, 30 min.

Grape Creek ISD – delayed 2 hours

Howard College – 10:00 am start

Irion County ISD — 10:00am start

Junction ISD — 10:00am start

Lohn ISD — 2 hour delay

Menard ISD — 2 hour delay

Miles ISD — 2 hour delay

Paint Rock ISD – starts at 11:00

Premier High School — 2 hour delay, classes beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Robin’s Nest Daycare — opens at 10:00am

SAN ANGELO ISD — delayed 2 hours, Buses 2 hours late

SAN ANGELO CHRISTIAN ACADEMY – 10:00AM start

San Angelo City Offices – opens at 10:00am

San Angelo Early Childhood – 10:00am

Santa Rita Learning Academy – 9:00am

Schleicher County ISD – 10:00am

Sonora ISD – 2 hour delay

TLCA – 2 hour delay

The Potter’s Hand Christian School – 10:00am start

Tom Green County Appraisal District – 10:00am open

Tom Green County Offices and Library – 2 hour delay

Trinity Lutheran – 10:00am open

Veribest ISD — 10:00am start

Wall ISD — 10:00am start

Workforce Solutions — delayed 2 hours

YMCA Pre-school — 10:00am start

KLST Meteorologist Jay Martin also has your Bus Stop Forecast