School and Offices Delays and Closings throughout the Concho Valley for Tuesday, November 12th

Monday, February 13th Delays and Closures_-4647067496692233237

UPDATE: Claudia Creative Childcare has a delayed start and will begin at 10:00am. The Update below.

The following are the all the other School delays we received, including Mosaic Redwine Childcare. The list is also provided below the video as well as today’s Bus Stop Forecast.

Because of the inclement weather overnight — schools and offices across the Concho Valley will have a delayed start this morning.

Ambleside — 10 a.m. start
Angelo Catholic Church — 10 a.m. start
Angelo state University — 10 a.m. start
Ballinger ISD – starts at 10:00am, Buses 2 hours late
Brady ISD – delayed 2 hours
Christoval ISD – delayed 2 hours
CONCHO VALLEY TRANSIT DISTRICT – delayed 2 hours
Concho Educators Federal Credit Union — delayed 2 hours: drive-ups open at 9:30 and lobbys at 10:00 a.m.

Cornerstone Christian — 10:00am start
Eden ISD — 10:00am start
Goodfellow AFB – 9:30 for non-mission essential personnel
Grace Temple – delayed 3 hours, 30 min.
Grape Creek ISD – delayed 2 hours
Howard College – 10:00 am start

Irion County ISD — 10:00am start
Junction ISD — 10:00am start
Lohn ISD — 2 hour delay
Menard ISD — 2 hour delay
Miles ISD — 2 hour delay
Paint Rock ISD – starts at 11:00
Premier High School — 2 hour delay, classes beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Robin’s Nest Daycare — opens at 10:00am
SAN ANGELO ISD — delayed 2 hours, Buses 2 hours late

SAN ANGELO CHRISTIAN ACADEMY – 10:00AM start
San Angelo City Offices – opens at 10:00am
San Angelo Early Childhood – 10:00am
Santa Rita Learning Academy – 9:00am
Schleicher County ISD – 10:00am

Sonora ISD – 2 hour delay
TLCA – 2 hour delay
The Potter’s Hand Christian School – 10:00am start
Tom Green County Appraisal District – 10:00am open
Tom Green County Offices and Library – 2 hour delay
Trinity Lutheran – 10:00am open

Veribest ISD — 10:00am start
Wall ISD — 10:00am start
Workforce Solutions — delayed 2 hours
YMCA Pre-school — 10:00am start

KLST Meteorologist Jay Martin also has your Bus Stop Forecast

