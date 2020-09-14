SASSRA Executive Director weighs in: NFR moving to Texas, rodeo growing in popularity

Earlier in September, the announcement was made that the national finals rodeo was moving to Texas and would be in the Globe Life Field in Arlington. This decision was made after the PRCA sent out a survey asking fans where they would like it to be held and would they attend in person. The event is usually held in Las Vegas.

“Vegas, there was not going to be a chance for fans to be at the venue this year,” Justin Jonas, Executive Director for the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo said.

While the contract is only for this year, officials are hopeful that event organizers can see a prosperous future in the Lone Star State.

“Right now they’re saying they’re going to be selling around 15,000 tickets. It’s a venue of 30,000 to 40,000 that they can put in that stadium but if things open up they’re going to open up more tickets,” Jonas said.

This event and events that accompany it, are expected to bring in millions to the Texas economy.

“I think it’s gonna be great for the state of Texas, I think it’s gonna be great for fans,” Jonas said.

All over the United States, numbers from ticket sales, attendance of performances that weren’t cancelled, and viewership on streaming and television platforms show an increase in views and interest in rodeo. Several factors could contribute to the spike in curiosity and viewers.

“People are a little bit tired of all the politics in the other sports, maybe the NBA or the NFL. One of the great things about the great sport of rodeo is that no one is going to kneel during the National Anthem and I think that says a lot about the great sport that we have,” Jonas said.

The 2020 NFR will take place December 3 – 12.

View Jonas’ full statement on the move here: