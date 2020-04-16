SAPD’s Anti-Crime Unit secures Warrant of Arrest for suspect tied to series of storage unit burglaries

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Since early April 2020, the San Angelo Police Department’s Anti-Crime Unit (ACU) has been conducting surveillance on a person of interest and a silver Chevrolet Tahoe associated with a series of recent storage unit burglaries in San Angelo.

On April 11, a San Angelo Police Department Patrol Officer conducted a traffic stop on a silver Chevrolet Tahoe and during the stop officers observed a handgun in plain view along with several power tools and items associated with committing burglaries. The vehicle’s passenger, later identified as 30-year-old Lluvia Valenzuela, initially provided officers with a fake name. Once her identity was confirmed, Valenzuela was charged with Fail to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Information in addition to her five (5) County Warrants of arrest. The Tahoe’s driver and subject of ACU’s surveillance, 32-year-old Brandon Costilla, was not arrested during the stop pending ACU’s ongoing investigation.

The traffic stop proved fruitful, sparking a lengthy follow-up investigation by ACU which led to the discovery of two hotel rooms full of suspected stolen property at the La Quinta Inn located at 2307 Loop 306. Subsequent to their discovery, ACU secured Evidentiary Search Warrants for the hotel rooms as well as a storage unit at Hunter’s Run Storage where a massive amount of suspected stolen property was seized.

Costilla is currently wanted on two warrants of arrest — one for Burglary of a Building-Enhanced in relation to this investigation as well as a Forgery warrant in relation to a separate investigation.

If you have information about Costilla’s whereabouts, please contact the San Angelo Police Department at (325) 657-4315 or via Facebook at facebook.com/SanAngeloPoliceDepartment. To remain anonymous, tip online at SAPD Tips or by text: text TIP SAPD to 888777 and follow the prompts.

The Department’s Street-Crimes Division and Patrol Division assisted with the warrant executions.

Additional charges may be forthcoming pending the outcome of this ongoing investigation.