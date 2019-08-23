SAPD: Vehicular Assault Under Investigation

SAN ANGELO – On Friday morning at approximately 0300 hours, San Angelo Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of the intersection of Caddo St and Cottonwood St in reference to what was initially reported as a hit and run accident involving a pedestrian.

Further investigation revealed that the victim, a 32 year old male, had possibly been intentionally struck by the vehicle, which was driven by a 28 year old male subject.

The victim and suspect know each other and this does not appear to be a random act of violence, nor does there appear to be a danger to the public at large.

No arrests have been made at this time. This investigation is ongoing and additional details will be released when appropriate.