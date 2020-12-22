SAPD using new tools for public convenience and officer safety

SAN ANGELO, Texas – In late 2018 the San Angelo Police Department created their own SUAS or small unmanned aerial system unit. San Angelo residents might have seen their drone in the air over recent traffic incidents in San Angelo. Use of the drone is significantly less expensive than a helicopter unit would be, and is also faster to respond. Right now, the two officers running the unit are trying to plan for the future.

“We’re trying to develop some training programs that will allow us to train some visual observers so that we don’t have to both be called out if necessary,” said Officer Barry Ratcliffe one of the two members of the SAPD SUAS unit. “The visual observers, there their job mostly is not to fly the drone we fly the drone but we need to keep visual line of sight, with the drone at all times because those are some of the FAA rules that we have to deal with as far as being able to utilize the drone in a commercial sense.” Using a drone commercially requires FAA certification. Detective Noel Anderson, the other officer in the SUAS unit, explained their role further saying, “we support our other divisions, so if something happens, then we’ll go out like for a traffic accident, we can help we can fly the drone and take detailed pictures and create a schematic map or a mosaic map of the accident scene or outside crime scenes.”

Use of the drone enables accident investigation from a birds eye view of the scene, as well as 3-D computer mapping. It also enables officers to clear a scene more quickly, reducing their risk from directing traffic or closing off roads. SAPD said that while there is a common misconception regarding use of the drone, the department is not conducting surveillance with it. Rather, the SUAS is a tool that allows SAPD to better utilize their time and increase the safety for officers.