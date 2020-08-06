SAPD: Two females arrested, male suspect not yet located after burglary attempt on East Harris

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police say that around 11:50 p.m. on August 5, 2020, officers were dispatched to a home in the 500 block of East Harris Avenue for a report of a prowler attempting to gain entry.

Upon arrival, officers found a 26-year-old female victim had been assaulted by three suspects. Those suspects tried to force their way inside the residence. The victim told police she knew the two female suspects and had fought them off with a knife. She did not know the male suspect according to police.

In a statement, SAPD said, “Through follow-up investigation, 38-year-old Elizabeth Guerrero and 17-year-old Cecilia Guerrero were developed as the two female suspects. The pair was eventually located inside a residence in the 400 block of East Harris Avenue. Investigators also discovered and seized a quantity of marijuana at the residence.”

Elizabeth Guerrero

Cecilia Guerrero

After investigating further, police charged the women with Burglary of Habitation. Along with that charge, Cecilia Guerrero was also charged with State Jail Felony Possession of Marijuana.

Police say Elizabeth Guerrero was injured by the knife in the burglary and was treated at Shannon Medical Center for minor injuries.

Police say the third suspect, an unidentified male, has not been located.