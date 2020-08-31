SAPD: Transient man drowned near Celebration Bridge over the weekend

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department said around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020, detectives were called to the 300 block of South Oakes Street to investigate a drowning. There, they located an unresponsive man near Celebration Bridge.

Police say a transient man, identified later as 40-year-old Thomas Pike, had been drinking with a group of other transient people on the north side of the river. Then he reportedly went swimming and drowned.

In a statement police said, ” Justice of the Peace Susan Werner officially pronounced the man deceased. Foul play is not suspected. This is an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.”