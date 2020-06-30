SAPD: Suspected Cocaine, drug paraphernalia, firearm found during execution of search warrant

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department executed a search warrant on Friday, June 26, 2020 at an apartment in the 2500 Block of Sweetbriar Drive.

There the Street Crimes Division and Anti-Crime Unit found Dexter Lewis, 29, to be in possession of a controlled substance at the apartment.

According to SAPD, investigators found and seized 50 grams of suspected Cocaine and drug paraphernalia “associated with drug trafficking.” Police also found a firearm during the search of the apartment.

Lewis was charged with First Degree Felony Manufacture Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1.

The warrant was issued by Justice of the Peace J.P. McGuire.