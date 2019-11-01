SAPD Street Crimes Division Seize Meth, Heroin during Warrant Search on East 22nd Street

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Friday, November 1st, members of the San Angelo Police Department’s Street Crimes Division executed a Search Warrant at a residence in the 700 block of East 22nd Street.

The warrant, issued by Justice of the Peace Eddie Howard, named 60-year-old David Evans to be in possession of narcotics at the residence.

Evans was detained during the search where investigators located and seized a quantity of suspected Heroin and Methamphetamine.

Evans has been charged with Felony 2 Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 and Felony 3 Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1.

Members of the Department’s Street Crimes Division, Patrol Division, K-9 Unit and the Center for Tactical Medicine assisted with today’s operation.

Courtesy: San Angelo Police Department

