UPDATED: SAPD seeking videos or photos of vandal or vandals who damaged two San Angelo churches, one house of worship

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo police department is asking the public for help in two vandalism cases. The Harris Avenue Baptist Church and the Solid Rock Church were damaged.

SAPD released this statement about the Harris Baptist Church located at 1026 E Harris Avenue:

“San Angelo Police are seeking video/photo evidence of the person(s) responsible for vandalizing the Harris Avenue Baptist Church on July 20, 2020, between 10 p.m. & midnight. If you have information about the suspect(s) identity, please contact 325-657-4473. To submit digital evidence online visit: https://sanangelopdtx.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/criminalmischiefharrisavenuebaptistchurch?fbclid=IwAR2up0Snhgo0BCWTxUt7fS8LWUUjGGY94gFWllu2Htj081LfVEr8KDwJZ_s “

If you have any photos or videos of the incident, you can submit them online by going to the above link.

SAPD released this statement about the Solid Rock Church located at 1605 Koberlin Street:

“San Angelo Police are seeking video/photo evidence of the person(s) responsible for vandalizing the Solid Rock Church on July 20, 2020, between 11:00 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. If you have information about the suspect(s) identity, please contact 325-657-4473.”

You can also submit evidence in the Solid Rock Church vandalism case here: https://sanangelopdtx.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/criminalmischiefsolidrockchurch?fbclid=IwAR2QeUZBpy9RLW3UOVtB7iGalqU8lGdCc4Pt89FFcnFRhm1LW8MTmQtHBqc

SAPD also released this statement about vandalism at the Apostolic House of Worship located at 1605 Koberlin Street:

“San Angelo Police are seeking video/photo evidence of the person(s) responsible for vandalizing the Apostolic House of Worship on July 20, 2020, between 10 p.m. and midnight. If you have information about the suspect(s) identity, please contact 325-657-4473. To submit digital evidence online visit: https://sanangelopdtx.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/criminalmischiefapostolichouseofworship?fbclid=IwAR1hFUXiw3GaWVJV6TuRSuY7GsxOjmNHtB0cJck8nRpKxfd8UJDgka614-w “