SAPD seeking information about person highlighted in Wanted Wednesday post

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department is looking for information about 18-year-old Pamela R. Ramirez.

Police say Ramirez has four Felony Warrants of Arrest for Family Violence and Possession of Controlled Substance.

If you know where Ramirez is, you can call SAPD’s dispatch at 325-657-4315. You can also send a DM to the police department’s Facebook page.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip online at http://bit.ly/SAPDTips247 or by text: text TIP SAPD to 888777 and follow the prompts. 

