SAPD Seeking additional victims and witnesses in indecent exposure investigation

The San Angelo Police Department is seeking additional victims and witnesses to come forward in an ongoing indecent exposure investigation.

The incident took place on Thursday, February 20, 2020, along Veterans Memorial Drive. At 1:45 p.m. police received a call about a Hispanic male sitting outside the public restrooms in the 400 block of Veterans Memorial Drive, with his pants down.

When officers arrived on the scene they were unable to locate the suspect, and the caller declined to meet with officers to discuss further details.

At 5:30 p.m. officers responded to a call about an unknown problem in the 200 block of Veterans Memorial Drive. At the scene, officers located and caught the indecent exposure suspect.

After reviewing video from the incident, officers attempted to contact further witnesses and victims. However, there was no success.

Based upon the video obtained by investigators, the man was issued a Citation for Class C Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct Indecent Exposure, which Texas Penal Code Chapter 42.01 (10) defines as; exposes his anus or genitals in a public place and is reckless about whether another may be present who will be offended or alarmed by his act.

Police are continuing to investigate, and are asking the public for additional information that may help them. SAPD is asking for any other victims or witnesses who were in the area and observed the incident, or similar incidents to please contact Dispatch at (325) 657-4315.

SAPD says that they are grateful for the victims and witnesses that have already come forward with details assisting this investigation. SAPD states that they will also be increasing patrols in and around the city’s recreational areas.