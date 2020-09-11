SAPD searching for arson suspect

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department issued a press release asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in an arson case.







SAPD’s statement:

The San Angelo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is asking the public for help in identifying an arson suspect.

On August 18, 2020, the pictured male suspect intentionally started a “distraction fire” at the Dollar General located at 4214 College Hills Boulevard before fleeing the store with stolen property.

The suspect appears to be Hispanic. Also visible in the video is a tattoo of a (possible) star on his right upper arm. Other tattoos can be seen on the inside of his right and left upper biceps.

If you have any information about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts please contact Detective J. Chegwidden at (325) 659-8019. To remain anonymous, tip online at http://bit.ly/SAPDTips247 or by text: text TIP SAPD to 888777 and follow the prompts