SAPD needs your help locating car thief

The San Angelo Police Department wants to know if you recognize the man in the photo. According to police, he stole a vehicle from the Walgreens on North Abe Street around 1:00 a.m. this morning. The suspect then abandoned the stolen car at the Greystone Apartment Complex, 2900 San Antonio Street, after a short vehicle pursuit.

He was described as a white male, approximately 5’09”, 160 lbs., 35-40 years of age, with scruffy facial hair. He was wearing a gray tank top, jeans and a dark beanie.

If you have any information regarding this individual, you are asked to reach out to SAPD via Facebook DM, online tips, or by texting TIP SAPD to 888777 and follow the prompts.