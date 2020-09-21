SAPD looking for information about “targeted shooting” on Colorado Ave.

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police are looking for information about a shooting that happened just before 4:00 a.m. at a home in the 2500 block of Colorado Avenue.

Police say the victims are a 19-year-old male, a 20-year-old female, and a 21-year-old male. Those people were treated at a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

In a statement police said, “Investigators believe the incident was targeted. No suspects have been identified.”

If you have any information about the suspect(s) identity or whereabouts, please call (325) 657-4264. If you have surveillance video or cell phone video of the shooting incident itself or footage from 3:15 – 4:15 a.m. in the area of Johnson and Colorado, please contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (325) 657-4264. You can submit your video footage directly to https://sanangelopdtx.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/coloradoaveshootinginvestigation

To remain anonymous, tip online at http://bit.ly/SAPDTips247 or by text: text TIP SAPD to 888777.