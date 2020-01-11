SAPD issues missing person alert for man last seen in San Angelo

UPDATE (6:30 PM)– The San Angelo Police Department has released an update saying that Felix Flores has been located.

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS– The San Angelo Police Department has issued a missing person alert for Felix Flores, who is 78 years old.

Flores was last seen on January 9th at 9pm near Chadbourne and E 13th. He was wearing a white t-shirt, pink sweater and blue jeans. Flores is a hispanic male thin build with black short hair, brown eyes and is approximately 5’1 – 5’3, 110lbs-120lbs.

Flores has been diagnosed with cognitive impairment. If you have any information about his whereabouts please call 325-657-4315.