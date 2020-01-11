SAPD issues missing person alert for man last seen in San Angelo

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (6:30 PM)– The San Angelo Police Department has released an update saying that Felix Flores has been located.

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS– The San Angelo Police Department has issued a missing person alert for Felix Flores, who is 78 years old.

Flores was last seen on January 9th at 9pm near Chadbourne and E 13th. He was wearing a white t-shirt, pink sweater and blue jeans. Flores is a hispanic male thin build with black short hair, brown eyes and is approximately 5’1 – 5’3, 110lbs-120lbs.

Flores has been diagnosed with cognitive impairment. If you have any information about his whereabouts please call 325-657-4315.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.