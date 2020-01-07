SAPD investigating infant death

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS– From the San Angelo Police Department:

Investigators with the San Angelo Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit are conducting a death investigation of a 5-month-old San Angelo boy.

Just before 2:30 p.m., San Angelo Police were dispatched to Kathy’s Babies, 2314 Carlton Way for the report of an unconscious infant.

The infant was transported to Shannon Medical Center and later pronounced deceased. The Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy — which is standard for unknown causes of death in children younger than ten years of age.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released when it becomes available.