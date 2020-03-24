Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

SAPD donates MiFi devices to SAISD

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

On Tuesday, March 24th, the San Angelo Police Department donated 42 JetPacks and 80 MiFi devices, mobile WiFi hotspots, to San Angelo ISD.

During this unprecedented time, San Angelo ISD is looking for ways to supply WiFi to students who do not have access at home and this donation is the next step to add additional access points in addition to our campus and bus WiFi options.

More details will follow on how San Angelo ISD plans to distribute these devices to students. All distributions will be based on need. San Angelo ISD extends sincere appreciation to the San Angelo Police Department for their dedication to making a difference for our students.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley

LIVE DAILY: 3 CoronaVirus Video Streams

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.