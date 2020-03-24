SAPD donates MiFi devices to SAISD

On Tuesday, March 24th, the San Angelo Police Department donated 42 JetPacks and 80 MiFi devices, mobile WiFi hotspots, to San Angelo ISD.

During this unprecedented time, San Angelo ISD is looking for ways to supply WiFi to students who do not have access at home and this donation is the next step to add additional access points in addition to our campus and bus WiFi options.

More details will follow on how San Angelo ISD plans to distribute these devices to students. All distributions will be based on need. San Angelo ISD extends sincere appreciation to the San Angelo Police Department for their dedication to making a difference for our students.