SAPD catches hit and run suspect

San Angelo, Texas– SAPD has announced that they have located and arrested the suspect involved in a hit and run accident on Sunday.

Thanks to a tip from an alert citizen who follows the San Angelo Police Department’s Facebook Page, Investigators with the San Angelo Police Department’s Traffic Section have located Sunday’s hit and run vehicle and suspect.

SAPD received a tip that a vehicle similar to the description of the suspect’s vehicle was outside of The Angry Cactus, in downtown San Angelo.

During the follow-up investigation, Motors Officers discovered the driver involved in Sunday’s hit and run crash was amongst a group of men who were eating at the establishment.

The driver, identified as 23-year-old Carlos Perez of Yuma, Arizona, was arrested for Felony Accident Involving Injury after investigators learned Perez was operating a shared-vehicle at the time of Sunday’s crash.

The pickup truck’s registered owner, who is a co-worker of Perez and in Arizona at the time of the collision, confirmed Perez as the operator. Perez and his colleagues are in town performing temporary construction work.

The crash occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020, in the 1300 block of South Koenigheim Street. A preliminary crash investigation revealed the suspect vehicle, a silver-colored Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with out-of-state plates, was reportedly traveling northbound and racing another vehicle when it collided with an SUV.

The driver of the SUV was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries.