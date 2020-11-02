Santa’s Santa Fe Christmas at the Railway Museum of San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Santa Claus is coming to town… by train! The Railway Museum of San Angelo’s annual Santa’s Santa Fe Christmas will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 10am- 4pm. Good ol’ Saint Nick himself will make his grand arrival by train at 10am. Stick around for free photo

opportunities next to Santa and so much more!

The Icehouse Brass Band will be present singing joyful Christmas carols, while guests partake in

shopping a variety of vendor booths. Various food trucks will be on site selling their delicious

entrees! Catch a ride around the Railway Museum on the Choo Choo Express train. Tour the

museum at normal admission rates and shop for souvenirs & gifts at the gift shop.

Masks are recommended when visiting the museum.

If you are a vendor or food truck interested in participating in the event or would like to

sponsor the event please contact Tyler at info.railwaymuseum@gmail.com or 325-280-3942.

Courtesy: Railway Museum of San Angelo

